Gatchalian: Lockdown during oil crisis may lead to economic downturn, job loss

This would help extend the country’s average fuel inventory from 50 days to 80 or 90 days amid the global supply disruptions and soaring prices, according to Gatchalian.

“I don't advise that we go into lockdown like during the COVID-19 [pandemic] because our entire economy will stop. Many people will lose their jobs,” he said in a briefing. “What we need is to extend the number of days in terms of inventory. We don't have a problem with employment [and] health concerns. Our problem is how we can stretch the number of days in terms of inventory.”

As of 27 March, the Department of Energy's data indicates that fuel inventory could last an average of 50.94 days.

The breakdown showed that supplies for gasoline and diesel can last up to 59.78 days and 46.93 days, respectively, up from 53.14 days and 45.82 days, as of 20 March.

The buffer for kerosene also increased to 107.88 days from 97.93 days. This also applied to jet fuel and fuel oil, extending their supplies to 62.69 days and 57.27 days, respectively.

LPG, the main cooking fuel for households and restaurants, has the shortest supply at just 34 days.

Some economists have also urged the administration to consider implementing mandatory fuel rationing as early as March to prevent further depletion of supplies. This is primarily because the Philippines is the “most vulnerable” to global oil supply disruptions among its ASEAN neighbors, given that it imports 95 to 98 percent of its oil from the Middle East.

In the meantime, Gatchalian suggested that the Philippines should tap the US and Canada as alternative suppliers, while Senator Erwin Tulfo sought Oman's help to boost the country’s oil reserves.

The Philippines had rationed fuel during the 1973 oil crisis triggered by the Organization of Arab Oil Petroleum-Exporting Countries’ proclamation of an oil embargo against countries supporting Israel in the Yom Kippur War.

However, despite the challenges some petroleum firms face in scouting for alternative oil suppliers, DOE Secretary Sharon Garin remained dismissive of the proposal.

Under the DoE Act (RA 7638), the Energy Secretary is empowered to formulate fuel and energy conservation measures in times of critically low oil supply. This is through fuel rationing, load curtailments, and restrictions on the use of government vehicles and resources.

President Marcos Jr. had already placed the country under a state of national energy emergency designed to ensure energy security and stabilize fuel prices amid the ongoing war. Although some lawmakers are pressing the administration to declare a full national emergency to address rising fuel and food prices through a price ceiling mandated under the Price Control Act (RA 7581).