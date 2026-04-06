Free food to jeepney drivers

Members of PARA Commuters Network and PISTON Women distribute free lunch meals to jeepney drivers along Agoncillo Street in Ermita, Manila, on Monday, 6 April 2026, during the launch of Kusinang Bayan, a community kitchen initiative aimed at providing solidarity and mutual aid to drivers affected by the oil crisis. JohnCarloMagallon

Members of PARA Commuters Network and PISTON Women distribute free lunch meals to jeepney drivers along Agoncillo Street in Ermita, Manila, on Monday, 6 April 2026, during the launch of Kusinang Bayan, a community kitchen initiative aimed at providing solidarity and mutual aid to drivers affected by the oil crisis. JohnCarloMagallon

Members of PARA Commuters Network and PISTON Women distribute free lunch meals to jeepney drivers along Agoncillo Street in Ermita, Manila, on Monday, 6 April 2026, during the launch of Kusinang Bayan, a community kitchen initiative aimed at providing solidarity and mutual aid to drivers affected by the oil crisis. JohnCarloMagallon

Members of PARA Commuters Network and PISTON Women distribute free lunch meals to jeepney drivers along Agoncillo Street in Ermita, Manila, on Monday, 6 April 2026, during the launch of Kusinang Bayan, a community kitchen initiative aimed at providing solidarity and mutual aid to drivers affected by the oil crisis. JohnCarloMagallon

Members of PARA Commuters Network and PISTON Women distribute free lunch meals to jeepney drivers along Agoncillo Street in Ermita, Manila, on Monday, 6 April 2026, during the launch of Kusinang Bayan, a community kitchen initiative aimed at providing solidarity and mutual aid to drivers affected by the oil crisis. JohnCarloMagallon

Members of PARA Commuters Network and PISTON Women distribute free lunch meals to jeepney drivers along Agoncillo Street in Ermita, Manila, on Monday, 6 April 2026, during the launch of Kusinang Bayan, a community kitchen initiative aimed at providing solidarity and mutual aid to drivers affected by the oil crisis. JohnCarloMagallon