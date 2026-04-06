FCDU loans rise on strong dollar demand – BSP

Among domestic sectors, merchandise and service exporters led with a 25.6-percent share, followed by transport and related industries such as trucking and forwarding (24.1 percent), and power generation companies (16.7 percent).

Most of the loans remained longer-term in nature, with 79.2 percent carrying maturities of more than one year, indicating continued use of foreign currency financing for investment and expansion activities.

Despite the quarter-on-quarter increase, FCDU loans were still 1.6 percent lower year-on-year, suggesting some moderation in foreign currency borrowing compared to 2024 levels.

This came even as foreign currency deposits continued to grow. FCDU deposit liabilities rose by 7.9 percent to $59.83 billion (about P3.59 trillion), highlighting ample dollar liquidity in the banking system.

FCDU loans are dollar-denominated credit facilities extended by local and foreign banks operating in the Philippines, typically used to finance trade, imports and other foreign exchange-related transactions.

The BSP said the latest data reflect sustained demand for foreign currency financing, particularly from export-oriented and infrastructure-related sectors, even as overall borrowing levels remain slightly below year-ago levels.