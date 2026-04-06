F4 announces Manila stop of ‘F4EVER’ tour sans Ken Chu

Filipino fans of the iconic Asian boy group F4 have something to look forward to as the group officially includes Manila in its upcoming F4EVER concert tour.

While specific details such as the concert date and venue are still under wraps, Manila joins a lineup of major cities across Asia, including Chongqing, Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

The tour will feature performances from members Jerry Yan, Vic Chou and Vanness Wu, who are set to reunite on stage for one of their biggest joint projects in years. Joining them is Ashin, the frontman of the popular band Mayday.

Ken Chu has confirmed he will not be taking part in the reunion, opting out of the long-awaited tour.

F4 first captured the hearts of audiences across Asia through the breakout 2001 drama Meteor Garden, which became a massive hit in the Philippines and beyond. Adapted from the Japanese manga Boys Over Flowers, the series starred also the late Barbie Hsu alongside the group.

Beyond television, F4 also made a mark in the music scene with chart-topping releases such as Meteor Rain, Fantasy 4ever, and Waiting for You, solidifying their status as one of Asia’s most influential pop acts.