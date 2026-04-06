Dua Lipa brews a new era

Dua Lipa is stirring more than just music charts these days.

Known for her genre-defying hits and fearless style, the global pop superstar is taking her influence beyond the stage, inviting fans into her world of creativity, culture and bold choices.

From her chart-topping tracks to her groundbreaking collaborations, Dua has consistently proven herself as a modern trendsetter, shaping cultural moments and inspiring audiences worldwide. Her passion for storytelling, art, and exploration continues to expand beyond music, creating spaces where creativity thrives and everyday rituals are transformed into memorable experiences.

Fans might recognize a familiar aroma in this latest chapter: Dua has been named the new global brand ambassador for Nespresso. While coffee may seem a far cry from the music scene, Dua says it’s a natural fit.

“I feel like I have grown up with Nespresso,” she shared. “There’s always been a Nespresso machine nearby – at home with my family, on set, or in a hotel room – so teaming up with them was really an easy decision. I just love how they are always exploring new flavors and finding ways to evolve as a brand. Working together has already been loads of fun, and it’s just the beginning.”

Nespresso’s upcoming campaign, Vertuo World, set to launch on 14 April, will feature Dua at the forefront, bringing her signature curiosity and bold energy to a new global audience. The campaign promises a fresh take on coffee exploration, with a brief cameo from longtime ambassador George Clooney bridging the brand’s heritage with its modern evolution.