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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Tuesday (07 April 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: f trust issues remain, it is better to focus on healing before entering a relationship.

Health: Be mindful of sweets and alcohol intake.

Career: A shake-up at work may happen but will open new opportunities.

Wealth: Good inflow is present. Avoid impulsive spending.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 1 p.m.

Number: 6

Advice: Place Mandarin Ducks in the bedroom to enhance love energy and harmony.

OX

Love: Bonding energy is strong. A connection from the past may resurface.

Health: Be cautious of colds from sudden temperature changes.

Career: Supportive teammates will help you stay on track.

Wealth: Finances remain stable and steady.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 11 a.m.

Number: 8

Advice: Place a Fortune Frog in your space to attract wealth and business luck.

TIGER

Love: Manage pride and temper to avoid misunderstandings.

Health: Get enough rest and avoid oily food.

Career: Workplace intrigues may slow your progress. Stay focused.

Wealth: Additional income may come your way.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m.

Number: 9

Advice: Carry prosperity coins to secure your financial flow.

RABBIT

Love: Avoid oversharing your relationship on social media. Keep things private.

Health: Manage your time well and avoid staying up too late.

Career: Recognition from your boss is likely, but be mindful of envy around you.

Wealth: Good inflow of cash is expected.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 8 a.m.

Number: 4

Advice: Place a Pi Yao in your workspace for protection against negative energy.

DRAGON

Love: Challenging vibes may lead to misunderstandings. Stay calm and patient.

Health: Be careful of slips, sprains, or minor accidents.

Career: Opportunities may arise locally or abroad. Stay open to change.

Wealth: Stable finances, but saving is necessary.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 4 p.m.

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a garnet bracelet to support strength and balanced energy.

SNAKE

Love: You do not always need to be in the spotlight. Let love come naturally.

Health: Be cautious of contamination from food or travel environments.

Career: Big opportunities are opening, even from past applications.

Wealth: Be careful of financial advice from others.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 7 a.m.

Number: 1

Advice: Hang an anti-evil eye charm outside your door for protection.

HORSE

Love: A misunderstanding can be resolved through patience and understanding.

Health: Watch out for dryness in skin and throat. Stay hydrated.

Career: Be proactive with sudden schedule changes.

Wealth: Additional income from a side hustle may grow.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m.

Number: 3

Advice: Cleanse your space using incense or sound to refresh energy.

GOAT

Love: Do not avoid serious conversations. Trust deepens through honesty.

Health: Keep surroundings clean to prevent illness.

Career: An opportunity is present — stay alert and proactive.

Wealth: Avoid borrowing. Focus on gradually paying debts.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 9 a.m.

Number: 1

Advice: Place a Wu Lou charm in your home to support health and protection.

MONKEY

Love: A new connection feels promising, but stay aware of red flags.

Health: Drink warm tea if you feel a cough coming on.

Career: Be mindful of your words in messages and emails.

Wealth: Think carefully before buying non-essential items.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 12 p.m.

Number: 6

Advice: Place black obsidian on your desk to protect against stress and gossip.

ROOSTER

Love: There is a chance to reconnect with an ex. Decide with clarity.

Health: Take care of your stomach. Avoid cold and sour food.

Career: Stay calm under pressure — you can meet your deadlines.

Wealth: A collected debt should go straight to savings.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 7 a.m.

Number: 2

Advice: Carry a Pixiu charm for added protection and financial luck.

DOG

Love: Jealousy may surface. Avoid making quick accusations.

Health: Rest if you feel unwell. Do not ignore symptoms.

Career: A new responsibility may come — it is an opportunity to grow.

Wealth: Luck may come through raffles or small chances.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 11 p.m.

Number: 7

Advice: Light incense at home to cleanse and calm the energy.

PIG

Love: You may develop feelings for someone you once saw as a friend.

Health: Take care of your feet and maintain proper hygiene.

Career: A good day for networking or submitting proposals.

Wealth: A long-pending payment may arrive.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 a.m.

Number: 5

Advice: Place salt in key areas of your home for protection and energy cleansing.

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