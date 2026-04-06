Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: f trust issues remain, it is better to focus on healing before entering a relationship.
Health: Be mindful of sweets and alcohol intake.
Career: A shake-up at work may happen but will open new opportunities.
Wealth: Good inflow is present. Avoid impulsive spending.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 1 p.m.
Number: 6
Advice: Place Mandarin Ducks in the bedroom to enhance love energy and harmony.
OX
Love: Bonding energy is strong. A connection from the past may resurface.
Health: Be cautious of colds from sudden temperature changes.
Career: Supportive teammates will help you stay on track.
Wealth: Finances remain stable and steady.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 11 a.m.
Number: 8
Advice: Place a Fortune Frog in your space to attract wealth and business luck.
TIGER
Love: Manage pride and temper to avoid misunderstandings.
Health: Get enough rest and avoid oily food.
Career: Workplace intrigues may slow your progress. Stay focused.
Wealth: Additional income may come your way.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m.
Number: 9
Advice: Carry prosperity coins to secure your financial flow.
RABBIT
Love: Avoid oversharing your relationship on social media. Keep things private.
Health: Manage your time well and avoid staying up too late.
Career: Recognition from your boss is likely, but be mindful of envy around you.
Wealth: Good inflow of cash is expected.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 8 a.m.
Number: 4
Advice: Place a Pi Yao in your workspace for protection against negative energy.
DRAGON
Love: Challenging vibes may lead to misunderstandings. Stay calm and patient.
Health: Be careful of slips, sprains, or minor accidents.
Career: Opportunities may arise locally or abroad. Stay open to change.
Wealth: Stable finances, but saving is necessary.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 4 p.m.
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a garnet bracelet to support strength and balanced energy.
SNAKE
Love: You do not always need to be in the spotlight. Let love come naturally.
Health: Be cautious of contamination from food or travel environments.
Career: Big opportunities are opening, even from past applications.
Wealth: Be careful of financial advice from others.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 7 a.m.
Number: 1
Advice: Hang an anti-evil eye charm outside your door for protection.
HORSE
Love: A misunderstanding can be resolved through patience and understanding.
Health: Watch out for dryness in skin and throat. Stay hydrated.
Career: Be proactive with sudden schedule changes.
Wealth: Additional income from a side hustle may grow.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m.
Number: 3
Advice: Cleanse your space using incense or sound to refresh energy.
GOAT
Love: Do not avoid serious conversations. Trust deepens through honesty.
Health: Keep surroundings clean to prevent illness.
Career: An opportunity is present — stay alert and proactive.
Wealth: Avoid borrowing. Focus on gradually paying debts.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 9 a.m.
Number: 1
Advice: Place a Wu Lou charm in your home to support health and protection.
MONKEY
Love: A new connection feels promising, but stay aware of red flags.
Health: Drink warm tea if you feel a cough coming on.
Career: Be mindful of your words in messages and emails.
Wealth: Think carefully before buying non-essential items.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 12 p.m.
Number: 6
Advice: Place black obsidian on your desk to protect against stress and gossip.
ROOSTER
Love: There is a chance to reconnect with an ex. Decide with clarity.
Health: Take care of your stomach. Avoid cold and sour food.
Career: Stay calm under pressure — you can meet your deadlines.
Wealth: A collected debt should go straight to savings.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 7 a.m.
Number: 2
Advice: Carry a Pixiu charm for added protection and financial luck.
DOG
Love: Jealousy may surface. Avoid making quick accusations.
Health: Rest if you feel unwell. Do not ignore symptoms.
Career: A new responsibility may come — it is an opportunity to grow.
Wealth: Luck may come through raffles or small chances.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 11 p.m.
Number: 7
Advice: Light incense at home to cleanse and calm the energy.
PIG
Love: You may develop feelings for someone you once saw as a friend.
Health: Take care of your feet and maintain proper hygiene.
Career: A good day for networking or submitting proposals.
Wealth: A long-pending payment may arrive.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 a.m.
Number: 5
Advice: Place salt in key areas of your home for protection and energy cleansing.