Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: f trust issues remain, it is better to focus on healing before entering a relationship.

Health: Be mindful of sweets and alcohol intake.

Career: A shake-up at work may happen but will open new opportunities.

Wealth: Good inflow is present. Avoid impulsive spending.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 1 p.m.

Number: 6

Advice: Place Mandarin Ducks in the bedroom to enhance love energy and harmony.