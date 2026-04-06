Caloocan, Biñan to host MPBL opener

The opening match between San Juan and Pasay will be held in Caloocan while Cebu and Rizal Province will tip things off in Biñan to usher in the opening of the country’s biggest regional professional league founded by boxing legend Manny Pacquiao under the leadership of commissioner Emerson Oreta.

The simultaneous opening will be another milestone for the MPBL, which made its mark in local basketball when it staged the first two games of the National Finals in Dubai, United Arab Emirates two years ago.

Regular action of the 27-team, two-division tournament begins on Saturday with a triple-bill at the Batangas City Coliseum.