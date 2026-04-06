Boy, 7, missing, feared dead

Arturo Villason, the victim’s grandfather, said he went to the riverside to look for his grandson but found only a pair of slippers left by the boy along the riverbank. He told authorities he had previously warned the child not to swim in the area because the river is considered accident-prone, especially during the rainy season when currents can turn deceptively strong.

Urban Search and Rescue teams deployed from the city, along with Coast Guard frogmen, launched a search and rescue operation downstream, using boats and sonarequipped units to comb the river. Police and barangay personnel cordoned off parts of the riverbank to secure the scene and assist in the search while teams coordinated with local residents familiar with the area.

Residents of Barangay Balulang said the river can look calm at spots, but sudden drops and hidden strong currents make it extremely dangerous for unsupervised children. The incident has reignited calls for stricter safety measures near riverbanks, including more warning signs, fencing, and regular barangay surveillance to prevent similar tragedies.

As of this report, the search remains ongoing, with family and rescue teams hoping for a safe recovery. Authorities are urging the public to avoid river play during heightened water levels and to keep children under close supervision near any body of water.