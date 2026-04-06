Bayan Muna condemns potential Phl-China joint ops in WPS

With talks of joint operations within the West Philippine Sea between the Philippines and China ramping up in recent weeks, a political coalition warned President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that any such agreement should not come at the cost of the country’s sovereignty.

In a statement regarding the issue, Bayan Muna Chairperson Neri Colmenares expressed that China will use such agreements as leverage to conduct its illegal activities, which have already been barred under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“‘Joint exploration’ is not the solution if it means that the country would have to backtrack on its sovereign rights and to agree with Chinese orders,” he said in Filipino.

Colmenares stressed that the country had already attempted to undergo similar operations in the past through the Joint Marine Seismic Undertaking (JMSU), a tripartite agreement among China, Vietnam, and the Philippines that lasted from 2005 to 2008.

He said that the Supreme Court’s finding in 2023 on the said venture’s unconstitutionality warranted the Marcos administration to ensure that any future partnerships would not lead to unfair interests.

“The JMSU showed how ‘joint’ projects can become one-sided: China gained access to strategic information and leverage, while Filipinos were left with questions, secrecy, and no clear benefit,” the former lawmaker said.

“We were fooled before, and we don’t want history to repeat itself,” he added.

Colmenares further noted that engaging in a shared initiative with China was going to be difficult, particularly with the string of violence its operatives have shown to locals who consider the contested waters as an area for their livelihoods.

He urged the President to be transparent with the public regarding the potential framework that may be used for such operations.

“Any energy plan that begins with surrender is not an energy plan—it is a sellout,” he stressed.

Through an interview with a radio program last Sunday, Senate Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said that he backed the pursuit of a joint operation with China.

He claimed that the country could gain a lot from the initiative, as the West Philippine Sea is rich in natural gas, a resource that would be vital in addressing the country’s ongoing energy crisis.

Lacson pointed out that any agreement should not provide equal benefits to both parties, instead proposing a 60-40 share that favors the Philippines.

“What is important is that for us, at least on paper, the 60-40 provision should be emphasized. If China agrees, it is a win for us because it means they recognize our sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea or any other areas that the agreement may explore,” he said.