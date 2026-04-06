Anay-hilation

Unfortunately, all their prospects (Hontiveros, Jonvic Remulla et al.) are heavily eclipsed by the Vice President’s popularity and approval ratings. So the present dispensation has pulled out all the stops in trying to undermine, not just the VP, but the Duterte brand.

They put the former president on trial (so to speak) in the House; he made mincemeat of them. Exasperated, the old man was kidnapped and delivered to The Hague on constitutionally dubious grounds. Big mistake! That resulted in a poll debacle in 2025 that seriously weakened the Marcos hold on the Senate at the very least.

Now they continue to gnaw at the reputation of the VP. Trying to recover from an unexpected rebuff by the Supreme Court which held the first impeachment attempt unconstitutional, they have renewed the charge. Unsure of their numbers in the Senate, the administration is now tapping its puppets in the House to set up a Star Chamber to rake the VP over the coals — the better to ruin her. But as one commentator said, Sara is like glass; nothing seems to stick. Her numbers are still up there, as Junior’s ratings take a nosedive.

Now the VP’s enemies are taking a leaf from history, notably Greek mythology. Everyone who’s ever been to college, of course, knows the story of the Trojan Horse. Having unsuccessfully besieged Troy for a decade, the Greeks pretend to sail away, leaving a wooden horse at the gates of Troy. The defenders haul it in as war spoils, not knowing that within the horse lay the best warriors of Greece, who then proceeded to open the gates of the city to the rest of the Greek army. It was thus that Troy fell.