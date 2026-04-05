War disrupts Jerusalem Easter

All shops in the area were closed, heightening the sense of emptiness.

“Happy Easter,” said the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, shortly after dawn as he entered the church surrounded by a modest group of clergy, according to Agence France-Presse journalists at the site.

Outside, a few Catholics and Orthodox Christians tried to reach the church but were kept at a distance by security forces.

“How can you tell me I cannot go to church, it is unacceptable,” said one Catholic from Tel Aviv who had attended Easter worship at the site in previous years.

Security has been stepped up in the Old City, located in annexed east Jerusalem and home to sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims.

Israel has also imposed restrictions on large gatherings as a security precaution due to the constant threat of strikes during the ongoing Middle East war.

On Palm Sunday, Pizzaballa was prevented by Israeli police from entering the Holy Sepulcher for mass, provoking outrage, before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered he be allowed in.

Since the start of the war on 28 February, debris from Iranian missiles or interceptors has fallen in the Old City, including near the Holy Sepulcher, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and in the Jewish Quarter.