Swedfund reports steady 2025 investments

In 2025, Swedfund received SEK 1.8 billion in capital injections and invested approximately SEK 3.7 billion, supported by returns from its existing portfolio. It also mobilized around SEK 1 billion in additional capital alongside its investments. By year-end, its total portfolio value reached approximately SEK 14 billion.

Swedfund, Sweden’s development finance institution, focuses on reducing poverty through sustainable private-sector investments in developing countries. It also supports public-sector feasibility studies through its Project Accelerator, aimed at advancing critical and sustainable infrastructure projects.

Data from the report showed that Swedfund-backed companies employ around 488,000 people, with half of these firms expanding their workforce during the year. The portfolio’s annual energy production reached 14 terawatt-hours.