Swedfund reports steady 2025 investments

Geopolitical tensions, armed conflicts, climate change and economic volatility continue to influence global development, but long-term investments in developing economies are delivering positive outcomes, according to Swedfund’s Annual and Sustainability Report 2025.
The Swedish development finance institution reported stable portfolio performance, underscoring the role of sustained investments in supporting economic resilience and growth in emerging markets.
In 2025, Swedfund received SEK 1.8 billion in capital injections and invested approximately SEK 3.7 billion, supported by returns from its existing portfolio. It also mobilized around SEK 1 billion in additional capital alongside its investments. By year-end, its total portfolio value reached approximately SEK 14 billion.
Swedfund, Sweden’s development finance institution, focuses on reducing poverty through sustainable private-sector investments in developing countries. It also supports public-sector feasibility studies through its Project Accelerator, aimed at advancing critical and sustainable infrastructure projects.
Data from the report showed that Swedfund-backed companies employ around 488,000 people, with half of these firms expanding their workforce during the year. The portfolio’s annual energy production reached 14 terawatt-hours.
The report also highlighted that 58 percent of investments contribute to women’s economic empowerment, while 36 percent are directed toward the least developed countries.
During the year, Swedfund also expanded its investments and projects in Ukraine, focusing on energy and critical infrastructure to support economic resilience and long-term reconstruction efforts.