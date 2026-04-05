Shroud of Turin and its Middle East connection

The latest discovery on the Shroud of Turin, dubbed by National Geographic as “the most studied artifact in the world,” seems to point that Jesus might have a message for His place of origin, the Middle East.
A few days ago, amid the ongoing Middle East tensions, scientists published reports of new studies reporting that latest X-ray dating of a sample of the Shroud revealed that it is 2,000 years old or consistent with Jesus’ time, while new Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) research suggests that the Shroud passed through the Middle East and the Shroud’s linen cloth could have come from India as a result of trade.
According to the scientific article authored by University of Padua professor of Genetics and Genomics Dr. Gianni Barcaccia, the Shroud contained DNA or “the reconstructed microbiome” from “a rich variety of microorganisms commonly present on human skin, as well as communities of archaea adapted to high salinity and fungi, including molds.
Halophilic archaea (microorganisms thriving in extremely saline environments) indicate conservation in a saline environment or storage under saline conditions.”
These findings, reports the Vatican, seem to confirm the Shroud’s journey in the Middle East and in a saline environment, such as near the Dead Sea.
Just last month, a separate scientific study seems to confirm the Biblical earthquake that happened when Jesus died on the Cross. According to a Daily Mail report, a team of geologists found Dead Sea sediments pointing to a seismic event between 26 and 36 AD — around the same time of the Crucifixion.
First documented in 1354 in France, the Shroud of Turin is a 14.44-by-3.61-foot linen cloth believed to be the fabric used to wrap Jesus’ body for entombment after the Crucifixion.
The unique three-dimensional image on the Shroud is believed to belong to Christ, made through his blood marks and, according to scientific evidence, by short-lived ultraviolet (UV) or particle radiation that Jesus must have emitted during his resurrection.
Just as Easter reminds us of Jesus’ resurrection, the Shroud is proof of Jesus’ Crucifixion, resurrection, as well as his time on Earth as the Son of Man.
Other ongoing studies suggest that partial DNA profiles showed the image having a “mother only” male Y-chromosome, a possible proof of virgin birth or “spermless” activation of an egg. Science says this is “impossible” among humans as virgin birth has been documented only on animals, yielding only “xx” or female chromosomes. But with God, we know nothing is impossible!
Today, the Shroud is housed at the Church of the Shroud of Turin in Turin, Italy, also known as the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist as it also has an altar containing the remains of the head of Jesus’ cousin, St. John the Baptist. Likewise, inside the church is an altar with the remains of St. Pier Giorgio Frassati, one of the first saints canonized by Pope Leo XIV, on 7 September 2025.
With these latest findings, specially the Shroud’s Middle East link, come our hopes and prayers that peace and Easter would soon come in Jesus’ own embattled lands.