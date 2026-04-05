Shroud of Turin and its Middle East connection

According to the scientific article authored by University of Padua professor of Genetics and Genomics Dr. Gianni Barcaccia, the Shroud contained DNA or “the reconstructed microbiome” from “a rich variety of microorganisms commonly present on human skin, as well as communities of archaea adapted to high salinity and fungi, including molds.

Halophilic archaea (microorganisms thriving in extremely saline environments) indicate conservation in a saline environment or storage under saline conditions.”

These findings, reports the Vatican, seem to confirm the Shroud’s journey in the Middle East and in a saline environment, such as near the Dead Sea.

Just last month, a separate scientific study seems to confirm the Biblical earthquake that happened when Jesus died on the Cross. According to a Daily Mail report, a team of geologists found Dead Sea sediments pointing to a seismic event between 26 and 36 AD — around the same time of the Crucifixion.

First documented in 1354 in France, the Shroud of Turin is a 14.44-by-3.61-foot linen cloth believed to be the fabric used to wrap Jesus’ body for entombment after the Crucifixion.

The unique three-dimensional image on the Shroud is believed to belong to Christ, made through his blood marks and, according to scientific evidence, by short-lived ultraviolet (UV) or particle radiation that Jesus must have emitted during his resurrection.

Just as Easter reminds us of Jesus’ resurrection, the Shroud is proof of Jesus’ Crucifixion, resurrection, as well as his time on Earth as the Son of Man.

Other ongoing studies suggest that partial DNA profiles showed the image having a “mother only” male Y-chromosome, a possible proof of virgin birth or “spermless” activation of an egg. Science says this is “impossible” among humans as virgin birth has been documented only on animals, yielding only “xx” or female chromosomes. But with God, we know nothing is impossible!