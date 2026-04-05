Safe passage secured

The recent development allowing Philippine-bound oil shipments to pass through Iranian-controlled corridors of the Strait of Hormuz without interference is a welcome reprieve. In a time when global supply chains are as delicate as glass, this assurance from Iran provided the country with a necessary lifeline. It prevented what could have been an immediate and severe disruption to our fuel supply, averting cascading effects on transportation, electricity and the broader economy. Kudos to our government for negotiating this significant deal.
While this diplomatic accommodation deserves recognition, it should not lull us into a false sense of security. The Philippines remains heavily dependent on imported oil, sourcing nearly all of its petroleum requirements from overseas markets. This structural reality exposes us to geopolitical tensions far beyond our shores. When conflict arises in oil-producing or transit regions, the consequences are not abstract; they are felt directly in the daily lives of Filipinos through rising fuel prices and increased costs of goods and services.
The lesson here is not merely about gratitude for safe passage. It is about the urgency of recalibrating national policy. Energy security must be treated not as a peripheral concern, but as a central pillar of economic stability. This begins with the deliberate buildup of strategic petroleum reserves. At present, the country’s buffer remains limited, leaving little room to maneuver in times of prolonged disruption. A robust reserve system, governed by clear statutory mandates and regulatory oversight, would provide the government with the capacity to cushion sudden shocks in supply.
Equally important is the diversification of our energy sources and supply partners, as it is neither prudent nor sustainable to rely too heavily on a narrow set of foreign suppliers or routes. A more balanced approach to international relations, grounded in pragmatism rather than convenience, is essential. The Philippines must engage with multiple energy partners while maintaining a posture that safeguards its national interest above all.
At the same time, the long-term objective must be self-sufficiency, or at the very least, reduced dependency. The country is not without resources. Indigenous energy development, including renewable sources and potential local petroleum exploration, should be pursued with renewed vigor. These initiatives require not only investment but also a stable regulatory environment that encourages private sector participation while ensuring accountability.
The oil crisis has revealed a fundamental truth: reliance without resilience is a vulnerability. While diplomacy has, for now, secured our immediate needs, it cannot substitute for a coherent and forward-looking energy strategy. The challenge for policymakers is to convert this moment of relief into a catalyst for reform.
In the end, safe passage is only as valuable as the security that follows it. The task before us is clear: to ensure that the next crisis finds the Philippines not pleading for access, but prepared, protected and resolute.
For comments, email him at darren.dejesus@gmail.com.