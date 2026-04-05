Safe passage secured

The lesson here is not merely about gratitude for safe passage. It is about the urgency of recalibrating national policy. Energy security must be treated not as a peripheral concern, but as a central pillar of economic stability. This begins with the deliberate buildup of strategic petroleum reserves. At present, the country’s buffer remains limited, leaving little room to maneuver in times of prolonged disruption. A robust reserve system, governed by clear statutory mandates and regulatory oversight, would provide the government with the capacity to cushion sudden shocks in supply.

Equally important is the diversification of our energy sources and supply partners, as it is neither prudent nor sustainable to rely too heavily on a narrow set of foreign suppliers or routes. A more balanced approach to international relations, grounded in pragmatism rather than convenience, is essential. The Philippines must engage with multiple energy partners while maintaining a posture that safeguards its national interest above all.

At the same time, the long-term objective must be self-sufficiency, or at the very least, reduced dependency. The country is not without resources. Indigenous energy development, including renewable sources and potential local petroleum exploration, should be pursued with renewed vigor. These initiatives require not only investment but also a stable regulatory environment that encourages private sector participation while ensuring accountability.