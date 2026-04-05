PRC assists nearly 8,000 travelers

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC)reported assisting 7,833 individuals nationwide as of 4 p.m. on Saturday, 4 April, marking the seventh day of its Holy Week operations.

In its latest situation report, the organization said most of the assistance involved basic medical services, with teams conducting blood pressure and vital signs monitoring for 7,136 individuals.

Volunteers and staff also treated 651 minor injuries and responded to 30 major medical emergencies.

A total of 16 patients were transported to medical facilities for urgent care, the PRC said.

The group also provided 111 welfare services, including psychological support, referrals and mobility assistance for senior citizens.

“With a massive force of 1,656 dedicated staff and volunteers on the frontlines, the PRC remains a constant presence in high-traffic areas,” the organization said.

The PRC added that its deployment includes 78 ambulances, 373 first aid stations, 84 welfare desks, 93-foot patrols and specialized assets such as a mobile clinic and rescue boats.

As the Lenten observance continues, the PRC said it remains committed to ensuring public safety.

“Whether you are traveling or observing traditions, we are with you,” it said.