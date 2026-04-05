Pope urges those who 'unleash wars' to 'choose peace'

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday urged "those who have the power to unleash wars" to "choose peace" and criticised global indifference to conflicts, in his first Easter blessing.

"We are growing accustomed to violence, resigning ourselves to it, and becoming indifferent. Indifferent to the deaths of thousands of people," he told a crowd of faithful in St Peter's Square, also announcing a prayer vigil at the Vatican for April 11.

In a break with a tradition observed for years by his predecessors, Leo did not directly refer to any country in his blessing but this year's Easter celebrations are taking place in the shadow of war in the Middle East.