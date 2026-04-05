Ownership gap limits women economic gains

Speaking during a webinar organized by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies and its APEC Study Center Network, Gutierrez noted that women account for about 56 percent of the tourism workforce and 57 percent of the creative sector workforce.

“Visibility does not automatically translate to empowerment,” she said.

Despite their strong representation, women are often absent from higher-value roles, including brand ownership, control of intellectual property, and access to capital. Gutierrez said this imbalance limits their ability to benefit from the industries they help sustain.

“...Inequality becomes more pronounced because women may do much of the labor that creates value, but the reality is that they do not always control the assets, the platforms, the legal rights, or even the capital that determine where benefits are received,” she added.

Women’s roles shifting

She emphasized that real progress requires shifting women’s roles beyond labor participation toward ownership and strategic influence, allowing them to shape how value is created and distributed.

Digital tools, while offering new opportunities, can also deepen existing gaps. Gutierrez pointed to unequal access to digital skills, reliance on third-party platforms, and exposure to online risks as barriers that continue to affect women’s participation.

She also cited structural challenges, including limited financing options, informal business operations, and gaps in digital registration, which hinder expansion and sustainability.

Gutierrez called on policymakers to design programs that recognize women as key drivers of both sectors, ensuring they are represented not only in employment figures but also in leadership and decision-making roles.

“So that means that when we support their (women’s) participation, we also ask, do we give them platforms to own businesses and to own their work? We talked about moving from visibility to whether they have bargaining power. We talked about digital access, but do they have the capacity, capability, and strategic advantage actually to participate? And not only presentations in labor statistics but also representation in leadership and decision-making,” she said.