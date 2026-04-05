Ong resigns as WMPBL Commissioner

Haydee ong stepped down as commissioner of the Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (WMPBL).

In a statement, the 55-year-old tactician for University of Santo Tomas said she had to step away as differences weren’t in sync with the decisions for the league.

“When I accepted this role, I had one vision: to create a professional platform for Filipina basketball players to showcase their talent,” Ong said.

“However, over the past several months, it has become increasingly clear that the current environment within the league’s management has made that mission impossible to fulfill. Unfortunately, there have been irreconcilable differences in making critical and major decisions for the league.”

Ong assured the players weren’t part of the reason why she stepped down from her post.

“To the players, you are the heart of this league. You deserve a leadership that is as committed to the game as you are,” Ong said.