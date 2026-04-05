Investing in responsibility

For MPIC, sustainability has evolved from a regulatory requirement into a philosophy that guides every decision of the company.

“We have transitioned from just near risk management to over resilience,” Cabal-Revilla said, describing the company’s shift from reactive risk management to proactive foresight.

By integrating ESG risk monitoring “across all the companies,” MPIC can anticipate challenges, stabilize operations and chart a more predictable path in a dynamic market.

Transparency, she explained, has been key in attracting investors.

“We are an open book, so that’s why we can probably shave tender and kind of access to newer groups of investors, European, English, and parts, for example,” Cabal-Revilla said. By offering a clear and honest view of its operations, MPIC has unlocked sources of capital previously out of reach, appealing to international investors seeking reliable, sustainable opportunities.

The results are tangible. “They are actually benefited,” Cabal-Revilla noted, pointing to measurable gains from sustainable practices.

Post-initial public offering growth demonstrates the impact of these strategies: “Since February last year, you’ve seen them for 30 percent increase in this year’s price.”

ESG-focused initiatives, she emphasizes, are not abstract ideals — they are tools for driving financial performance.