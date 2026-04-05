Domogan slams exorbitant fuel prices

He called current pricing exorbitant, pointing out that transport costs do not justify such high rates. “Freight costs do not exceed P2 per liter,” Domogan said, arguing that profit margins applied by dealers are far beyond reasonable levels given the actual logistics of delivering fuel to the mountains.

To address the issue long-term, Domogan has filed a bill to amend the price control law, which currently does not cover petroleum products. If fuel were included, the government would have the authority to monitor and regulate prices when they become unreasonable.

The proposal has already undergone two hearings with the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Energy (DoE). While DoE Secretary Sharon Garin expressed optimism, no definite decision has been made on a fair freight rate per kilometer.

Domogan also expressed support for repealing the oil deregulation law, allowing the government to control fuel prices for the benefit of drivers, operators, and the general public. He added that, in addition to the suspension of the excise tax, suspending or removing the Value-Added Tax on fuel would further ease the burden on consumers.