DOH says COVID-19 emergency lockdown fake

The Department of Health (DOH) stated that there is no truth to the supposed "emergency lockdown" in the country for the COVID-19 "Cicada variant."
In an advisory issued on 3 April, the DOH confirmed that it did not release any announcement regarding the alleged lockdown.
According to the DOH, there is currently no reason to implement such a procedure.
The agency also reminded the public of its advisory issued on 31 March, affirming that the Philippines remains safe and that there is no confirmed report of a threat requiring an immediate lockdown.
The DOH urged the public not to spread misinformation and to verify the source of any news before sharing it, adding that everyone should monitor official DOH channels for updates.
Meanwhile, the DOH assured that all hospitals under its jurisdiction will continue operating during Holy Week and the summer vacation period.