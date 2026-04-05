CIA ruse, firepower save downed U.S. pilot

The extraction came after what reports described as a “heavy firefight,” with US forces deploying dozens of aircraft.

The operation unfolded against a rapidly escalating US-Israel conflict with Iran, marked by fresh air strikes, missile exchanges and threats across the region.

Trump said he ordered the military to send “dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve” the downed officer.

The rescue capped a two-day operation in which the first pilot was recovered earlier but kept undisclosed.

“This is the first time in military memory that two US pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in enemy territory,” Trump said, adding both missions were completed “without a single American killed, or even wounded.”

Grim reapers

On the ground, the stranded airman reportedly made a risky move to link up with rescuers, while US MQ-9 Reaper drones provided cover, striking approaching Iranian forces.

Behind the scenes, US intelligence also mounted a deception campaign.

A senior official said the CIA spread word inside Iran that the airman had already been recovered, buying time while operatives confirmed his location and relayed it to the Pentagon and White House.

The mission faced setbacks. According to US media reports, aircraft assigned to support the extraction became disabled in a remote area.

Rather than risk capture, the US military destroyed two of its own MC-130J planes on the ground.

Fresh aircraft were then deployed to complete the rescue.

Iran, however, claimed its forces shot down or damaged multiple US aircraft, including a C-130 refueling plane and two Black Hawk helicopters. The US has not confirmed those claims.

It was separately reported that two helicopters were hit by Iranian fire but managed to escape.

Israel’s efforts

The operation also drew quiet coordination from Israel.

“We did two things in the last 48 hours: We adjusted our [air] strikes to make sure we didn’t hit anywhere in the vicinity of American operations or where the pilots were. And the second thing is, assist with intelligence,” an Israeli military official said.

The downing of the F-15 marked the first US fighter loss inside Iran since the conflict began, triggering an immediate search effort that escalated into one of the most complex rescue missions in recent memory.

Despite the risks, Trump insisted the outcome was decisive, saying: “WE GOT HIM!”

Explosions were reported in Tehran and near Jerusalem’s Old City, while Hezbollah claimed attacks on Israeli troops in southern Lebanon.

Iran has warned it could target US and allied interests, as tensions disrupt global oil flows and raise fears over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route, sending energy prices higher.