BIR: Skills schemes’ perks only for firms

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has clarified how companies can claim tax incentives under the Adopt-a-School Program and the Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) framework, aiming to resolve confusion over deductions and eligibility.

Issued on 30 March, Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) 23-2026 explains that under the EBET Act, only registered enterprises, not academic institutions, can implement EBET programs.