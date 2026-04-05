AI-driven strategy outlined at Mobile World Congress 2026

Globe president and CEO Carl Cruz detailed the company’s artificial intelligence transformation and commitment to digital inclusion during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026.

Speaking on the WinWin Live platform, Cruz highlighted Globe’s status as the first Philippine telecommunications operator to appoint a Chief AI Officer. He said the move ensures that the technology is a strategic capability embedded across the organization.

"We appointed the country’s first Chief AI Officer to ensure AI is guided by ethics, security, and purpose," Cruz said. "If AI helps us serve customers better and widen access to opportunity, then we are using it with purpose."

Cruz cited that the company has adopted the GSMA Responsible AI Maturity Roadmap and established an AI Innovation Hub. These initiatives aim to ensure that innovation remains sustainable and responsible.

Globe is currently using AI-driven innovations for proactive network monitoring, self-service platforms, and personalized customer care. Cruz said these tools allow the company to anticipate technical issues before they disrupt subscribers and offer more convenience to users.

To scale these technologies, Globe has focused on its "AI Advocates Guild," a program aimed at empowering employees to build their own digital solutions. Early results include over 400 employee-built AI bots and multimillion-peso savings derived from a Generative AI quality audit. The company’s efforts earned three Open Innovation Catalyst Awards at DTW Ignite 2025.

Looking toward the future, Cruz outlined a vision to reach "Stage 5" AI maturity. This level involves autonomous agents that drive new business models and use predictive intelligence to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

"Just as the internet transformed society, AI will be equally disruptive," Cruz said. "Globe is committed to harnessing it responsibly as a tool for progress, building a more inclusive, sustainable, and empowered digital future."

The presentation took place on the WinWin Live platform, a partner of major industry media outlets including Mobile World Live and Telecom Review, providing a global stage for Globe’s digital strategy.