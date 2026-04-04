Young Pacman gobbles up Gates

After being held to a draw in his debut late last year, Pacquiao Jr. put on a performance that left his illustrious dad and mother Jinkee smiling all night long.

The 25-year-old father of a four-month-old daughter had a shaky start as Gates scored with wild blows that were a cause for concern not just for his corner but for his parents as well.

But as soon as the son and namesake of the legend stepped up the attack, the tide immediately turned to his favor as Gites back-tracked.

A barrage of punches to the body saw Gates melting away on the ropes, prompting referee Rudy Barragan to call a halt to the match at 1:34.

Even though Gates was able to beat the count, it was apparent that allowing him to continue would be futile and even dangerous.