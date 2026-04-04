U.S. job growth beats forecasts, analysts urge caution

The data was stronger than forecast, "but vastly overstates the sustainable pace of job growth," said Oxford Economics economist Nancy Vanden Houten, citing temporary factors including strikes, seasonal effects and weather.

Trump praised the report, saying, "My Economic Policies have created an enormously powerful engine of Economic Growth, and nothing can slow it down."

White House spokesperson Kush Desai said that once the "short-term disruptions" of the U.S.-Israel war on Iran are over, "America's economic resurgence is set to only accelerate."

Job gains were led by health care, which added 76,000 positions, and construction, which grew by 26,000. Federal employment continued to decline, down 11.8% since October 2024.

Analysts warned of rising risks as the Middle East conflict drives up energy prices and pressures supply chains. "As the labor market softens due to the fallout from the war, we expect the unemployment rate to edge up," Houten said.