REVIEW: 'The Super Mario Galaxy' — like staring at gift wrappers for two hours

Watching The Super Mario Galaxy feels like staring at a series of Super Mario gift wrappers, all noisily designed with a galaxy of characters. Or a ’90s Trapper Keeper cover. You watch a blur of colorful characters move across the frame, yet you sit there numb, like you are on the wrong kind of antidepressants.

That’s how shockingly empty this sequel is.

Returning directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, alongside screenwriter Matthew Fogel, pack the film with a thousand thin subplots, then bombard the audience with one climactic action sequence after another, as if designed for toddlers with vanishing attention spans.