P30.78M ketamine seized in Clark; hidden in cable spools

Acting on derogatory information, authorities flagged the shipment and K-9 units yielded positive results. Upon dismantling the spool, officials found six transparent plastic pouches hidden within the wires. Laboratory analysis confirmed the substance as Ketamine, a dangerous drug. Appropriate seizure orders and legal proceedings have been initiated.

“Stopping these drugs saves lives, simple as that. We are here to do our job and make sure every Filipino family is protected from harm,” said Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno.

“Smugglers are getting smarter, so we must get better. We keep improving our systems and skills to make sure we stay ahead and secure our borders,” added District Collector Jairus S. Reyes.

Meanwhile, reactions online were mixed. While some praised the operation, others were skeptical, claiming it was just a diversion or "planted" evidence.

"Kanino nakapangalan 'yan? Wala? Diversionary tactics again?" one user asked.

Others also questioned why authorities did not conduct a controlled delivery to catch the consignee, while some joked about the shipment coming from The Hague.