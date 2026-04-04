Man wanted for alleged murder nabbed in Parañaque

A 52-year-old man who the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) considered a top three regional most wanted person for alleged murder was arrested in Parañaque City on Friday morning, 3 April.
The suspect—a vendor residing in Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City—was arrested by police authorities near the LBC Warehouse along C5 Extension in Barangay San Dionisio at about 6:20 a.m.
He was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the Parañaque City Regional Trial Court Branch 296, with no bail recommended.
The suspect is currently detained at the Parañaque City Police Station custodial facility while awaiting further legal proceedings.