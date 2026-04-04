Man wanted for alleged murder nabbed in Parañaque

A 52-year-old man who the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) considered a top three regional most wanted person for alleged murder was arrested in Parañaque City on Friday morning, 3 April.

The suspect—a vendor residing in Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City—was arrested by police authorities near the LBC Warehouse along C5 Extension in Barangay San Dionisio at about 6:20 a.m.