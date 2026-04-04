Laoag bishop calls for prayer, unity on Good Friday

He also referenced historical accounts describing an unusual darkness during Christ’s crucifixion on Nisan 14, often associated with an eclipse. Drawing a parallel to the present, the bishop pointed to recent celestial occurrences, including the appearance of a reddish moon observed in recent days.

“As I entered the cathedral, I looked at the moon, and we have a red moon—the same reality that was present 2,000 years ago,” he said, describing it as a reminder of the Passion.

Bishop Mayugba emphasized that the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ remain deeply relevant, particularly as the world faces ongoing conflicts, crises, and divisions.

“What seemed to be the lowest point in human history became the source of salvation,” he said. “Even today, despite all difficulties and trials, the power of His sacrifice continues to give us hope—a hope that does not disappoint.”

He urged the faithful to pray for peace in Jerusalem and across the world, stressing the importance of spiritual unity.

“When there is peace in Jerusalem, there is peace in the world,” he said.

The bishop also echoed the Church’s call for unity in Christ, encouraging believers to repent, renew their faith, and entrust their lives to God.

He concluded with a message of hope, expressing that the observance of Good Friday continues to inspire peace, love, and spiritual renewal among the faithful.