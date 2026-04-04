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Israeli medics report one injured in Iranian missile attack

Israeli security forces and first responders gather at the site of an Iranian strike that hit a residential building in Rosh HaAyin, Israel, on 4 April 2026.
Israeli security forces and first responders gather at the site of an Iranian strike that hit a residential building in Rosh HaAyin, Israel, on 4 April 2026.Jack GUEZ / AFP
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Israel’s military said air defenses intercepted missiles launched from Iran on Saturday, as medics reported one person wounded.

"Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the army said.

Israeli security forces and first responders gather at the site of an Iranian strike that hit a residential building in Rosh HaAyin, Israel, on 4 April 2026.
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Emergency service Magen David Adom said a 45-year-old man suffered minor injuries from glass shrapnel in Bnei Brak and was taken to hospital.

The military later said civilians could leave protected areas, while search and rescue teams were responding to reported impact sites in central Israel.

Israel and Iran have exchanged missile fire since a U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign in February escalated into a wider regional conflict.

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