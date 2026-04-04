Egg Painting

(April 04, 2026) Kids, accompanied by an adult volunteer, paint eggs at the Parish of the Holy Sacrifice at the University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City, on Black Saturday, April 4, 2026, as they prepare for their annual Easter Sunday egg hunt activities. Easter Sunday marks the core Christian belief in the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, celebrated as His rising from the dead three days after the Crucifixion. It signifies victory over sin, death, and darkness, offering hope, forgiveness, and eternal life. It ends the Lenten season of reflection, representing new life, renewal, and joy. Photo by Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (April 04 2026) Kids accompanied by the adult volunteer painting the eggs at the Parish of the Holy Sacrifice at University of the Philippines Diliman Quezon City, on Black Saturday April 4 2026, as they prepare for their annual Easter Sunday celebrations of hunting eggs activities. Easter Sunday marks the core Christian belief in the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, celebrated as his rising from the dead three days after crucifixion. It signifies victory over sin, death, and darkness, offering hope, forgiveness, and eternal life. It ends the Lenten season of reflection, representing new life, renewal, and joy. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR