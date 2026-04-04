EASTER SUNDAY HUNT: Kings, Beermen eye back-to-back wins

In fact, head coach Leo Austria has considered the Beermen’s morale-boosting win with a new import before the Holy Week break as the start of their build-up for the Easter Sunday battle with the Kings at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“We planned to win against Macau because it would give us the confidence,” said Austria after San Miguel dominated the guest team Macau Black Knights, 110-94, last Tuesday.

Replacement reinforcement Justin Patton was what the doctor ordered for the Beermen as he put in a double-double of 24 points and 17 rebounds in his debut after taking over the spot of Marcus Lee.

“It was an inspiring win for the players especially that we have a new import. Because you know, the (local) players’ confidence goes down when they see their import not contributing as expected. But what we saw in the game will help us a lot. (Patton) will be a great help in rebounding and as a rim protector,” Austria added.

The 7-foot-1 Patton is expected to submit the same numbers, if not more, in the 7:30 p.m. showdown against Ginebra and its resident import Justin Brownlee.

San Miguel holds an even 2-2 win-loss record just behind the Kings, who are tied with idle defending champion TNT with identical 2-1 slates. Both San Miguel Corporation clubs have yet to win consecutive games after shaky starts.

The Beermen will have the advantage in size with Patton and nine-time Most Valuable Player center June Mar Fajardo manning the painted area.

San Miguel is also enjoying the return of guard Jericho Cruz from a back injury to join the local crew along with CJ Perez, Don Trollano, Marcio Lassiter and Mo Tautuaa.

Ginebra, on the other hand, veteran big man Japeth Aguilar will be 100 percent ready.

Aguilar skipped the Kings’ close, 99-93, win over Converge a week ago due to a knee injury.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone is optimistic of Aguilar’s comeback especially with the squad already reeling from the loss of Jayson David because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament he sustained in the Kings’ opening day win over Macau.