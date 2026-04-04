EASTER SUNDAY HUNT: Kings, Beermen eye back-to-back wins

Games today:
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
5:15 p.m. — NLEX vs Phoenix
7:30 p.m. — Ginebra vs San Miguel Beer
San Miguel Beer left no stone unturned in its preparation for a marquee showdown against Barangay Ginebra in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup.
In fact, head coach Leo Austria has considered the Beermen’s morale-boosting win with a new import before the Holy Week break as the start of their build-up for the Easter Sunday battle with the Kings at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
“We planned to win against Macau because it would give us the confidence,” said Austria after San Miguel dominated the guest team Macau Black Knights, 110-94, last Tuesday.
Replacement reinforcement Justin Patton was what the doctor ordered for the Beermen as he put in a double-double of 24 points and 17 rebounds in his debut after taking over the spot of Marcus Lee.
“It was an inspiring win for the players especially that we have a new import. Because you know, the (local) players’ confidence goes down when they see their import not contributing as expected. But what we saw in the game will help us a lot. (Patton) will be a great help in rebounding and as a rim protector,” Austria added.
The 7-foot-1 Patton is expected to submit the same numbers, if not more, in the 7:30 p.m. showdown against Ginebra and its resident import Justin Brownlee.
San Miguel holds an even 2-2 win-loss record just behind the Kings, who are tied with idle defending champion TNT with identical 2-1 slates. Both San Miguel Corporation clubs have yet to win consecutive games after shaky starts.
The Beermen will have the advantage in size with Patton and nine-time Most Valuable Player center June Mar Fajardo manning the painted area.
San Miguel is also enjoying the return of guard Jericho Cruz from a back injury to join the local crew along with CJ Perez, Don Trollano, Marcio Lassiter and Mo Tautuaa.
Ginebra, on the other hand, veteran big man Japeth Aguilar will be 100 percent ready.
Aguilar skipped the Kings’ close, 99-93, win over Converge a week ago due to a knee injury.
Ginebra coach Tim Cone is optimistic of Aguilar’s comeback especially with the squad already reeling from the loss of Jayson David because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament he sustained in the Kings’ opening day win over Macau.
Ginebra will also rely on RJ Abarrientos, who dropped 32 points last game, Troy Rosario, Scottie Thompson and Stephen Holt.
Meanwhile, NLEX and Phoenix will part ways in a four-way tie for the solo second spot in the 5:15 square off.
The Road Warriors and Fuel Masters sport 3-1 cards beside Terrafirma and Meralco, just behind league-leading and still unbeaten Rain or Shine.
NLEX is coming off a long layoff after beating Ginebra, 118-113, on 27 March while Phoenix wrecked the Dyip, 133-105, last 25 March behind the career-high 40 points of Ricci Rivero.