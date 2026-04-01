Philippines named priority country in global school meals push

The Philippines has been identified as one of the priority countries of the School Meals Accelerator (SMA), placing it at the forefront of an international effort to fast-track and strengthen school feeding programs worldwide.
DepEd said in a statement that the Philippines will receive direct, flexible, and catalytic support tailored to its national needs—ranging from technical assistance to scaled-up program support aimed at improving school nutrition systems.
“Our participation in the SMA Governance Committee reflects the strong political commitment of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to address undernutrition and improve the well-being of our learners,” Education Secretary Sonny Angara said.
“Through this international collaboration, we are strengthening our capacity to deliver quality, nutritious meals that are essential to the health and academic success of our learners," he added.
According to DepEd, the Philippines will be among five countries receiving prioritized support—alongside Indonesia, Guatemala, Lesotho, and Zambia—as the SMA rolls out its three-year work plan.
DepEd said the SMA’s support comes as the government implements a record P25.6-billion SBFP budget this year, targeting 4.63 million learners with nutritious meals for 200 days.
“This alignment with the SMA’s priorities puts the Philippines in a strong position to accelerate efforts to fight hunger and improve learning outcomes nationwide,” DepEd said.
The SMA is a global mechanism supporting more than 110 member countries of the School Meals Coalition, which aims to accelerate coverage and improve the delivery of nutritious meals in schools, especially for vulnerable learners.