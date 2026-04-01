Philippines named priority country in global school meals push



According to DepEd, the Philippines will be among five countries receiving prioritized support—alongside Indonesia, Guatemala, Lesotho, and Zambia—as the SMA rolls out its three-year work plan.



DepEd said the SMA’s support comes as the government implements a record P25.6-billion SBFP budget this year, targeting 4.63 million learners with nutritious meals for 200 days.



“This alignment with the SMA’s priorities puts the Philippines in a strong position to accelerate efforts to fight hunger and improve learning outcomes nationwide,” DepEd said.



The SMA is a global mechanism supporting more than 110 member countries of the School Meals Coalition, which aims to accelerate coverage and improve the delivery of nutritious meals in schools, especially for vulnerable learners.