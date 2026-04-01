Iran fires missiles across Middle East

As sirens rang out in Jerusalem, Israel’s military said it had responded to fresh Iranian missiles, while local Iranian media reported new explosions in Tehran that caused “power outages in parts” of the capital.

Israel’s military also reported Tuesday that four more of its soldiers had been killed in combat in southern Lebanon, where the war has spilled and where they are clashing with Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

Before the latest strikes on Tehran, Israel issued a warning on X to residents of an area in the west of the city saying it would “attack military infrastructure” there.

Iran, meanwhile, fired a new salvo of missiles at Gulf nations it accuses of serving as a launchpad for US strikes.

In Dubai, four people were wounded by falling debris from intercepted projectiles while an Iranian attack sparked a fire at a Kuwaiti oil tanker in the city’s port, said authorities in the financial hub whose reputation for stability has been shaken by the conflict.

In Saudi Arabia, authorities said they intercepted eight ballistic missiles, hours after Iran’s top diplomat called on Riyadh to “eject US forces.”

Trump warned Monday that if Iran did not strike a war-ending deal — which included reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping lane — US forces would destroy “all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!).”

But the Wall Street Journal reported he also told aides he was willing to end the war even if the strait remains largely closed — likely strengthening Tehran’s control on the waterway.

Refusing to back down, an Iranian parliamentary committee voted to impose tolls on vessels in the strait, the passageway through which one-fifth of global oil passes, and completely ban ships from the United States and Israel.

The strait had been open before the war, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio has recently spoken of building a “coalition” to oppose the Iranian tolling plan.