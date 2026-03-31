Woods’ latest arrest adds to setbacks in comeback bid

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said Woods showed signs of “impairment,” although he passed a breathalyzer test. Woods refused to undergo a urinalysis.

“When it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused, and so he's been charged with DUI, with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test in the crash,” Budensiek said.

Budensiek said drug recognition experts found Woods “lethargic” and believed he was impaired by “some kind of medication or drug,” though no substances were recovered from the vehicle. Because Woods declined testing, authorities “will never get definitive results as to what he was impaired on at the time of the crash,” Budensiek said.

Under Florida law, Woods was held for eight hours at the county jail and later released.

The incident marks the latest in a string of challenges for Woods, who has been attempting to return to competitive golf following multiple surgeries and injuries in recent years.

Five years ago, Woods was involved in a serious car crash in California that left him with significant leg injuries requiring multiple procedures. He returned at the 2022 Masters but struggled to complete all four rounds, finishing 47th.

More recently, Woods has been recovering from an Achilles tendon rupture last March and back surgery in October, further complicating his efforts to compete at a high level.

He had competed earlier this week in the TGL indoor golf league finals and had not ruled out playing in next month’s Masters.

“This body ... it doesn't recover like it did when it was 24, 25. It doesn't mean I'm not trying,” Woods said. “I keep trying.”

Woods has also faced legal trouble before. In 2017, he was arrested in Jupiter after police found him asleep at the wheel of his damaged vehicle. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving and said he had taken a mix of painkillers.

Friday’s crash could have had more serious consequences, authorities said.

“Had somebody been moving in the opposite direction, we would not be having a conversation saying there was no injuries,” Budensiek said.

Donald Trump, speaking in Miami, expressed sympathy for Woods.

"He's got some difficulty, there was an accident, and that's all I know," Trump said. "Very close friend of mine. He's an amazing person, amazing man, but, uh, some difficulty."

“When I show you the photos, they kind of speak for themselves...you can see that (Woods) slid for a decent space before he came to a stop,” Budensiek said.