Via Crucis in Tondo

EcoWaste Coalition, alongside local community members and church partners, re-enact the Via Crucis or Way of the Cross through the streets of Tondo on Tuesday 31 March 2026. The procession serves as a powerful call for just and enduring solutions to the waste crisis, climate change, energy instability, and corruption.

EcoWaste Coalition, alongside local community members and church partners, re-enact the Via Crucis or Way of the Cross through the streets of Tondo on Tuesday 31 March 2026. The procession serves as a powerful call for just and enduring solutions to the waste crisis, climate change, energy instability, and corruption.











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