Therma South remains Davao’s top property taxpayer

Therma South, Inc. (TSI), a subsidiary of AboitizPower, was recognized as the Top 1 Real Property Taxpayer and the fourth-largest Business Taxpayer in Davao City during Pasidungog 2026: Garbo sa Dabaw, one of the official events of the Araw ng Dabaw. The awarding ceremony was held at the SMX Convention Center Davao this March.

This marks the seventh time TSI has been named the city’s top real property taxpayer, reflecting its sustained contributions to local revenues. The company’s tax payments have supported key developments in infrastructure, public services, and other city-led initiatives.