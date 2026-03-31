Therma South remains Davao’s top property taxpayer

Therma South, Inc. (TSI), a subsidiary of AboitizPower, was recognized as the Top 1 Real Property Taxpayer and the fourth-largest Business Taxpayer in Davao City during Pasidungog 2026: Garbo sa Dabaw, one of the official events of the Araw ng Dabaw. The awarding ceremony was held at the SMX Convention Center Davao this March.
This marks the seventh time TSI has been named the city’s top real property taxpayer, reflecting its sustained contributions to local revenues. The company’s tax payments have supported key developments in infrastructure, public services, and other city-led initiatives.
In 2025, the Davao City Treasurer’s Office reported approximately P15 billion in total city revenue, a 12.93 percent increase from 2024 collections. The office attributed the growth to timely tax payments, a rise in the number of professionals, and increased business activity.
“AboitizPower has long been committed to Davao’s growth. More than fulfilling obligations, we actively support the city’s initiatives to help improve the quality of life for all Dabawenyos,” said John Paul Patiño.
The city government also recognized the contributions of private sector partners, noting their role in advancing Davao’s development over the years.
Pasidungog 2026: Garbo sa Dabaw honors companies, organizations, and individuals that have significantly contributed to the success of the city’s programs and initiatives. The event forms part of the annual celebration of Davao City’s founding.