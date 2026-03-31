The Rotary Peace Award 2026

A legacy rooted in peace By Charlotte Cruz

Peace is more than an ideal — it is a responsibility. For Rotary, it has always been at the very heart of its mission. Across generations, Rotarians have committed themselves to being catalysts for peace, addressing not only conflict but the conditions that give rise to it: poverty, inequality, discrimination, and social injustice.

In RI District 3830, this commitment finds enduring expression through the annual Rotary 3830 Peace Award. Held every 23rd of February — Rotary’s anniversary and World Understanding and Peace Day — this distinguished recognition honors individuals whose lives embody service, unity, and the pursuit of lasting peace. The Rotary 3830 Peace City and Peace Award was instituted in 1999 by the Makati clubs spearheaded by then Rotary Governor Sonny Coloma.

A Modern-Day Peacebuilder: Fr. Flavie Villanueva

At the heart of the Rotary 3830 Peace Award 2026 is a story of transformation, redemption, and unwavering compassion. This year’s laureate is Fr. Flaviano Villanueva, a missionary priest whose life reflects the profound impact of faith in action.

Known to many as Fr. Flavie, his journey began far from the path he walks today. Once immersed in the corporate world and struggling with addiction, he reached a moment of reckoning that would ultimately redefine his purpose. Entering the seminary in 1998 and ordained under the Society of the Divine Word, he committed his life to guiding others toward healing and hope.

In 2015, he founded the St. Arnold Janssen Kalinga Center in Tayuman, Manila, a sanctuary for the homeless that goes beyond providing basic needs. At its core, the center restores one’s dignity, offering not just shelter but a renewed sense of identity and belonging.

Healing beyond shelter

For Fr. Flavie, peacebuilding extends beyond physical care — it is about restoring the human spirit. In response to the deep wounds left by violence and loss, he launched Program Paghilom in 2016, an initiative dedicated to supporting families affected by extrajudicial killings.

Through counseling, community support, and spiritual guidance, the program fosters healing in its most holistic sense. His work gave rise to “Dambana ng Paghilom,” a memorial at the La Loma Cemetery that stands as a powerful reminder: every life matters, and every story deserves to be remembered.

Despite the seriousness of his mission, Fr. Flavie is known for his warmth, humor, and humanity, qualities that bring light even in the most difficult circumstances.

Fr. Flavie’s work has earned global recognition, including the Human Rights Tulip Award and the Ramon Magsaysay Award — one of Asia’s highest honors for transformative leadership. Yet beyond the accolades, his true legacy lies in the lives he has touched: individuals given a second chance, families guided toward healing, and communities inspired to act with compassion.

Continuing call to peace

The Rotary 3830 Peace Award 2026 was more than a ceremony; it was an experience marked by quiet elegance, shared purpose, and a deep sense of collective mission. Held at the Yuchengco Museum, the gathering brought together a community united by a singular vision: to celebrate peace and those who dedicate their lives to building it.

The ceremony drew a distinguished audience, including members of the Philippine College of Rotary Governors, district officers, and guests from various Rotary districts. Among those in attendance was past Peace Award honoree Conchita Carpio-Morales, whose presence underscored the enduring legacy of the award and its honorees.

Further honoring the evening’s distinguished awardee, Fr. Flavie received Rotary Foundation’s highest recognition as a Paul Harris Fellow from DRFC Cha-Cha Camacho, Chair of the 3830 Council of Governors, in acknowledgment of his extraordinary contributions to peacebuilding.

From historic leaders to modern-day changemakers like Fr. Flavie, the message remains clear — peace is built every day through small acts of courage, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to others.

In honoring these champions, Rotary reaffirms its enduring vision: a world united in purpose, where hope is restored, dignity is upheld, and lasting change is not only possible but is within reach.

Until next week… OBF!

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