Roxas City Museum opens first 'Cuaresma exhibit'

ILOILO CITY -- In time for the observance of the Lenten season, the Roxas City Museum in Capiz, also known as “Ang Panubli-on,” has opened its first-ever “Cuaresma Exhibit” to the public, offering a space for reflection on faith, sacrifice, and Catholic traditions.
Located at the museum’s Annex Building, the exhibit features a curated collection of religious images and santos from artists, Catholic devotees, and private collectors. Each piece was carefully selected and arranged to highlight the spiritual significance of Lent as a period of repentance, renewal, and deeper connection with God.
Museum curator Cherryl Ann Del Rosario said the exhibit showcases the Passion of Christ and the enduring devotion of Capiznons. “This exhibit reflects both the faith and the spiritual identity of our people,” she noted.
The exhibit will run throughout the entire Lenten season and is open to individuals, families, and groups seeking a meaningful way to observe Kuwaresma. However, some of the religious images will be temporarily removed to take part in Good Friday processions, maintaining their role in living religious traditions.
The initiative continues the museum’s efforts to preserve and promote religious and cultural heritage, following past exhibits centered on Marian devotion, the Sto. Niño, and the Nativity or Belen.