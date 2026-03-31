Roxas City Museum opens first 'Cuaresma exhibit'

ILOILO CITY -- In time for the observance of the Lenten season, the Roxas City Museum in Capiz, also known as “Ang Panubli-on,” has opened its first-ever “Cuaresma Exhibit” to the public, offering a space for reflection on faith, sacrifice, and Catholic traditions.

Located at the museum’s Annex Building, the exhibit features a curated collection of religious images and santos from artists, Catholic devotees, and private collectors. Each piece was carefully selected and arranged to highlight the spiritual significance of Lent as a period of repentance, renewal, and deeper connection with God.