Print is not dead

Printed displays remain a key part of how businesses communicate in physical spaces, even as digital platforms continue to grow, according to Epson Philippines.

From retail stores and events to office environments, printed materials help guide customers, reinforce branding, and deliver messages at critical touchpoints. Epson said its large-format printing solutions, including the SureColor SC-S7130 64-inch eco-solvent printer, are designed to support these needs with consistent output and flexibility across materials such as banners, posters, and window graphics.