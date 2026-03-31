Philippines fertility rate hits record low — PSA

Education and income levels influenced fertility patterns, with women who had only some primary education averaging 3.1 children, compared to 1.1 among college graduates. Fertility also declined from 2.8 among the poorest households to 1.1 among the richest.

Teenage pregnancy reached a historic low of 4.8 percent among girls aged 15 to 19, down from 10.1 percent in 2013. Rates remained higher in rural areas and among poorer households.

“This is encouraging news for programs aimed at reducing early pregnancies and improving adolescent health outcomes,” the PSA spokesperson said.

The survey also showed that 57.3 percent of married women aged 15 to 49 want no more children, while only 13.4 percent plan to have another child within two years.

The 2025 NDHS covered 36,128 households nationwide, with 29,694 women interviewed, providing data to guide policies on reproductive health, maternal care and population management.