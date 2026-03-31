Philippines fertility rate hits record low — PSA

The country’s fertility rate dropped to a record low of 1.7 children per woman in 2025, according to the latest National Demographic and Health Survey conducted by the Philippine Statistics Authority, reflecting a growing preference for smaller families.
“This decline shows that more women are choosing to space or limit their children, reflecting greater access to family planning and education,” a PSA spokesperson said.
The survey found adolescent fertility remained low at 22 births per 1,000 women aged 15 to 19. Fertility peaked among women aged 25 to 29 at 94 births per 1,000 and declined sharply in older age groups.
Regional disparities persist, with the lowest fertility rates recorded in Region IV-A at 1.3 and the National Capital Region at 1.4, while the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao posted the highest at 2.4. Fertility was also higher in rural areas at 2.0 compared to 1.5 in urban areas.
Education and income levels influenced fertility patterns, with women who had only some primary education averaging 3.1 children, compared to 1.1 among college graduates. Fertility also declined from 2.8 among the poorest households to 1.1 among the richest.
Teenage pregnancy reached a historic low of 4.8 percent among girls aged 15 to 19, down from 10.1 percent in 2013. Rates remained higher in rural areas and among poorer households.
“This is encouraging news for programs aimed at reducing early pregnancies and improving adolescent health outcomes,” the PSA spokesperson said.
The survey also showed that 57.3 percent of married women aged 15 to 49 want no more children, while only 13.4 percent plan to have another child within two years.
The 2025 NDHS covered 36,128 households nationwide, with 29,694 women interviewed, providing data to guide policies on reproductive health, maternal care and population management.