PEZA: Taiwanese EV maker eyes $25M plant in Philippine ecozone

PEZA also said a food manufacturer is studying plans to build a facility in the ecozones, signaling growing investor confidence in the country as a “plus one” destination for offshore investments.

Despite global economic headwinds, PEZA said the Philippines remains a viable option for investment expansion, assuring investors of support throughout the process through streamlined procedures and coordination with government and industry partners.

As of December 2025, PEZA has registered 71 Taiwanese companies that have invested more than P45 billion and generated over 20,000 direct jobs nationwide.

A key highlight of the mission was the Philippine Investment Forum in Taipei, co-organized by PEZA, PTIC Taipei and ecozone partners. The forum drew more than 100 participants from Taiwanese firms across various industries.

In her keynote address, Manila Economic and Cultural Office Chairperson and Resident Representative Corazon Avecilla-Padiernos expressed optimism over strengthening Philippines-Taiwan trade ties, citing the country’s steady economic growth despite global challenges.

“As the economic path, the Philippines is expected to grow from 6.5-8% until 2028, we look forward to sustaining this momentum of collaboration with Taiwan and we welcome the Taiwan industries to join us in this growth path in the Philippines. This whole of ecosystem approach reflects our shared understanding that successful investment requires not only supportive policies, but also ready infrastructure, scaled human capital and strong private sector collaboration,” she said.

Panga underscored the strategic advantages of Philippine ecozones, citing their role in attracting high-value investments, generating jobs and strengthening the country’s position as a competitive hub for export and domestic-oriented industries.

He also highlighted fiscal and non-fiscal incentives under the CREATE MORE framework, describing it as among the most competitive and investor-friendly tax regimes in ASEAN.

“These tax perks, coupled with PEZA’s distinct brand of service—our one-stop shop, nonstop shop, and firm commitment to eliminating red tape in favor of red-carpet treatment—ensure that investors experience efficiency, reliability, and full government support throughout their business journey,” he said.

Also featured at the forum were Danilo C. Lachica, who outlined opportunities in the semiconductor sector, and Jerry Muhi, who discussed workforce development initiatives.

Ecozone developers including Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates, First Philippine Industrial Park, Science Park of the Philippines Inc., Filinvest Innovation Park and Philtai Industrial Park also showcased their facilities, highlighting infrastructure, locations and support services available to investors.