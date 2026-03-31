PBBM’s legacy to Filipinos

Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano plays a highly significant and central role in the Pasay reclamation projects, serving as the key local leader pushing for the modernization of the city through the “Pasay Eco City” initiative.

As mayor, she oversees the implementation of major land reclamation efforts, including the 360-hectare Pasay Reclamation and Development Project and the 265-hectare Pasay Harbor City Project, which are central to her vision of transforming Pasay into a ‘Smart City” and a “Travel City.”

Her role has been crucial for the following reasons:

1. Project Leadership and Vision: Mayor Calixto-Rubiano envisions transforming Pasay into a modern “Eco City” similar to Singapore, using the reclaimed land for mixed use developments, including business hubs, residential communities, and tourism spots.

2. Partnership and Implementation: She has worked closely with public and private partners, such as SM Prime Holdings, on the 360-hectare project and coastal cleanup. Her administration is a key proponent of these projects, which would create thousands of jobs and increase local government revenue.

3. Infrastructure Coordination: She coordinates with national agencies like the Department of Public Works and Highways to support infrastructure that ensure the reclamation projects are integrated into the broader city planning.

4. Environmental Sustainability Focus: She has emphasized making the reclamation a “blue and green” development, intending to convert previously degraded areas into sustainable urban spaces.

Her administration has positioned these initiatives as critical to the city’s economic recovery and long-term development.

The projects represent a massive expansion of economic activity in Metro Manila, with total investments projected to reach over P1.3 to P2 trillion over the next three decades. Located along Manila Bay and led by developers like SM Prime Holdings Inc. in partnership with international firms, these projects aim to turn the coastal area into a new, sustainable business and tourism district known as “Manhattan of Manila Bay.”