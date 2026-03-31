‘Pasyon Mahal’ returns, draws faithful to Lourdes shrine

The annual “Pasyon Mahal” returned for its fifth year at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes, drawing parishioners for a Holy Week observance centered on prayer and reflection.
Held at the Chapel of St. Bernadette, the activity features the traditional pabasa, where devotees chant the life, passion and death of Jesus Christ. The practice remains a key expression of Filipino Catholic faith during the Lenten season.
This year’s observance brings together several parish-based groups, including the Confraternity of Our Lady of Lourdes, Daughters of Mary Immaculate, Malaya Catholic Charismatic Community, Lay Shrine Ministry and Divine Mercy Philippines. Members take turns leading the continuous recitation, ensuring the tradition is sustained throughout Holy Week.
Now in its fifth year, “Pasyon Mahal” continues to serve as a collective act of devotion, reflecting the enduring role of faith-based traditions in strengthening community ties.