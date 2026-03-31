‘Pasyon Mahal’ returns, draws faithful to Lourdes shrine

This year’s observance brings together several parish-based groups, including the Confraternity of Our Lady of Lourdes, Daughters of Mary Immaculate, Malaya Catholic Charismatic Community, Lay Shrine Ministry and Divine Mercy Philippines. Members take turns leading the continuous recitation, ensuring the tradition is sustained throughout Holy Week.

Now in its fifth year, “Pasyon Mahal” continues to serve as a collective act of devotion, reflecting the enduring role of faith-based traditions in strengthening community ties.