Firms urged to integrate nature risks into governance

According to the document, directors are expected to incorporate nature-related risks into risk assessment and strategic planning, aligning with both local regulatory expectations and global best practices.

The legal opinion emphasized that these risks are not merely environmental concerns but may translate into financial, operational, legal, and reputational risks for companies, particularly when business activities affect ecosystems and communities.

It added that integrating such considerations into governance frameworks could help companies strengthen long-term value, improve resilience, and attract sustainable investments.

The release of the report will also lead to a high-level gathering of board directors, regulators, and sustainability professionals in Manila on 14 April, with participants expected from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Philippine Stock Exchange.

The initiative positions the Philippines to further strengthen corporate transparency and align with global climate goals, while underscoring the growing role of law in shaping corporate governance toward sustainability.