Energy crisis, real-life response

That is why this is not the time to panic. This is the time to prepare.

I remember talking to a family that was not living an extravagant lifestyle. Every time there was a higher electric bill or a fuel price increase, their budget would fall apart. Why? Because they had no backup plan and no room for surprises.

That reminded me of something important: financial peace is not only about earning more. It is also about being ready when life becomes uncertain.

Here’s what Filipino households can do now.

1. Add an energy allowance to your monthly budget. Do not wait for a high bill before you adjust. Set aside a small amount each month for possible increases in electricity, LPG, transportation and emergency costs.

Even P300 to P1,000 a month can help. If costs do not rise, the money stays in your fund. If they do, you have something ready.

2. Watch the appliances that quietly increase your bill. Not all expensive habits are obvious. Some happen every day without you noticing. It could be the air-conditioner running too long, chargers left plugged in, or lights turned on even when the daylight is enough. Check what is used often, what can be unplugged, and what can be used less.

3. Get ready for brownouts before they happen. Being ready is not the same as being afraid. It is simply being wise.

Keep these basic items at home: a charged power bank, a rechargeable lamp, extra drinking water, easy-to-prepare food, a flashlight, batteries and extra cash.

4. Use electricity with a plan. Do full loads of laundry. Iron clothes in one session. Charge gadgets during set hours. Cook with a meal plan. These small changes can help lower your monthly costs over time.

5. Strengthen your emergency fund. Try to build a fund that can cover your basic needs. It does not need to be big right away. Start small and add to it little by little. When times are uncertain, savings give you options. And options give you peace of mind.

6. Talk to the whole family. Saving energy should not depend on one person alone. It should be a family habit. Teach children to turn off lights, remind everyone to use appliances wisely, and explain why the family needs to be careful with spending.

We cannot control fuel prices or power supply problems. But we can control our habits, preparation and response.

You do not need to be rich to be ready. You just need to be honest about your situation, disciplined with your choices, and willing to act early.

Start today. Do not wait for the next higher bill. A prepared household is a stronger household.