DMW keeps SDG fund inclusion run

For DMW, continued inclusion signals alignment with investor expectations linking environmental, social, and governance practices to long-term returns, as the fund itself has outperformed the benchmark PSE Index since inception.

Particularly, the company said its initiatives in renewable energy adoption, community hiring, labor practices, and governance frameworks supported its latest assessment, strengthening its position within the fund’s portfolio.

“Inclusion in the ATRAM SDG Fund for the fourth consecutive year affirms that sustainability is not peripheral to DMW’s strategy, it is integral to how we create value,” DMW Chief Executive Officer Delfin Angelo ‘Buds’ Wenceslao said.

“Aseana City was built with long-term resilience and responsible development at its core. As capital markets increasingly recognize the link between sustainability and performance, DMW remains committed to raising standards across governance, environmental stewardship, and inclusive growth.”

The ATRAM SDG Fund invests in the top 20 companies from a pool of nearly 100 evaluated under a proprietary framework aligned with SDGs.