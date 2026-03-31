DigiPlus, DICT scale up robotics training

DigiPlus Foundation has partnered with the Department of Information and Communications Technology to expand TechQuest: Regional Robotics Challenge for Academia, a nationwide initiative aimed at strengthening robotics education and digital skills among Filipino students.

Launched in 2025, the program has trained 150 public school teachers and engaged 300 students, with coverage now spanning 15 regions across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. Through its FutureSmart initiative, DigiPlus provides robotics kits, training, and mentoring to help schools transition from traditional learning to hands-on coding and innovation.