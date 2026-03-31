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DigiPlus, DICT scale up robotics training

DigiPlus, DICT scale up robotics training
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DigiPlus Foundation has partnered with the Department of Information and Communications Technology to expand TechQuest: Regional Robotics Challenge for Academia, a nationwide initiative aimed at strengthening robotics education and digital skills among Filipino students.

Launched in 2025, the program has trained 150 public school teachers and engaged 300 students, with coverage now spanning 15 regions across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. Through its FutureSmart initiative, DigiPlus provides robotics kits, training, and mentoring to help schools transition from traditional learning to hands-on coding and innovation.

DigiPlus, DICT scale up robotics training
DigiPlus Foundation launches to expand national social initiatives

The program has also been recognized at the National Tech4ED Digital Transformation Awards 2025 for its contribution to digital inclusion.

robotics education
TechQuest Philippines
Filipino students coding

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