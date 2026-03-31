Catholic educators say schools unprepared for three-term calendar

“The true measure of this reform lies not in the calendar itself, but in the system’s readiness to redesign teaching, learning, and assessment around it,” the groups said.

They warned that, without coherent adjustments to curriculum, instruction, and teacher support, the new calendar could undermine efforts to improve learning outcomes.

“Reform must ultimately be judged not by compliance with a new calendar, but by its capacity to improve learning outcomes, strengthen teacher effectiveness, and sustain student well-being,” the statement added.

CEAP and the bishops’ commission said that rushed implementation could lead to lessons being compressed and rushed, affecting student mastery.

They cautioned about “heightened teacher fatigue” and the risk that the change could degrade rather than enhance learning quality.

The groups also flagged potential logistical issues, such as calendar differences disrupting student mobility, college admissions alignment, teacher deployment, and even household planning.

“Divergent academic calendars may create challenges in student mobility, college admissions alignment, teacher deployment, and even household planning,” the statement said.

Under the new three-term calendar, the standard academic year of about 201 school days will be reorganized into three longer instructional blocks, with breaks and assessments in between.

DepEd argued the structure is meant to reduce lesson fragmentation and increase uninterrupted instructional time, potentially aiding learning recovery after pandemic and disaster disruptions.

However, teachers’ groups and other education stakeholders have also raised questions over the speed of implementation and the degree of ground-level consultation, echoing the concerns of Catholic educators.

Catholic leaders urged policymakers to consider a “phased, research-informed approach” that ensures coordination across public and private sectors and allows adequate time for curriculum and training adjustments.